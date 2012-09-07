UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, Sept 7 French car parts maker Valeo said on Friday it was setting up a joint venture in the lighting sector in China with Japanese partner Ichikoh.
Valeo and Ichikoh will contribute their respective Chinese lighting operations in the venture that will 85 percent owned by Valeo and 15 percent by Ichikoh.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
"This strategic move will strengthen Valeo's ties with Ichikoh and enhance the group's presence in China, where it intends to double its sales by 2015," the statement said.
Valeo has said it expected China to be its largest market in 2015. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources