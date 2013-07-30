PARIS, July 30 French auto parts maker Valeo raised its full-year earnings goal on Tuesday, predicting a European market stabilisaton later this year after its operating income and sales advanced in the first half.

Valeo expects to improve on the 6.2 percent operating margin recorded last year, the Paris-based company said in a statement, after operating income rose 3.7 percent to 384 million euros ($509 million) before one-off gains and expenses.

Net income fell 1.6 percent to 190 million euros in January-June, on a 2.8 percent gain in sales to 6.17 billion. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)