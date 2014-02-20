PARIS Feb 20 French auto supplier Valeo said profit rose 40 percent in the second half of 2013 as a European car sales upturn and increased spending on fuel-saving technologies lifted revenue.

Net income rose to 249 million euros from a restated 178 million a year earlier, as sales advanced 3 percent to 5.944 billion euros, the Paris-based company said on Thursday.

Operating profit before one-time gains and charges advanced 16 percent to 411 million euros, lifting Valeo's operating margin to 6.9 percent from 6.2 percent. The company forecast a slight margin increase in 2014.

For the full year 2013, net income rose 18 percent to 439 million euros, Valeo said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)