PARIS Oct 20 French car parts maker Valeo sounded a note of confidence for 2012 after reporting a 14 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, thanks in part to its expanding activities in emerging markets.

The group said it still expects a slightly stronger operating margin in 2011 than last year's 6.4 percent of sales, despite the high price of raw materials, particularly of rare earths, in the second half.

Quarterly sales, which reached 2.662 billion euros ($3.65 billion), were up 12 percent on a like-for-like basis.

"We are well armed to continue to outperform the markets in each of those regions," Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said in a conference call, referring to Asia and Europe. "So whatever the market, Valeo is well armed to begin 2012."

The Asian market represented a quarter of Valeo's original equipment sales, following its acquisition of Japanese automotive supplier Niles. Worldwide, original equipment sales rose 17 percent to 2.3 billion euros.

The German car market, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of Valeo's revenues, is booming, with new car registrations in September showing growth of 8.1 percent and 18.3 percent in August.

Moreover the German automotive association VDA last month raised its 2011 outlook for the car market in Europe's biggest economy.

Global automotive production remained robust in all regions in the third quarter, Valeo said. For the first nine months of the year, world auto industry output rose 4 percent from the year-ago period.

