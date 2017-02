PARIS, Sept 6 French automotive parts maker Valeo said on Tuesday it plans to repurchase up to 670,000 additional shares at a total of up to 22.5 million euros

The plan follows the announcement on Aug. 16 of a buyback programme of up to 610,000 shares at a total value of 18.5 million euros.

The price of the latest repurchase will not exceed 70 euros per share, Valeo said.

The shares will be used towards stock option plans, the allotment of shares to employees and eventual company savings plans.

Valeo shares closed down 3.15 percent at 30.88 euros.

