PARIS Oct 20 French car parts maker Valeo
reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter sales on
Thursday, thanks to its expanding activities in emerging
markets, and confirmed its financial goals for the year.
Quarterly sales, which reached 2.662 billion euros ($3.65
billion), were up 12 percent on a like-for-like basis, Valeo
said in a statement.
The parts maker still expects its operating margin to
slightly rise in 2011 from 6.4 percent of sales in 2010.
Valeo said global automotive production remained robust in
all regions in the third quarter. For the first nine months of
the year, world auto industry output rose 4 percent from the
year-ago period, Valeo said.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)