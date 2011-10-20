PARIS Oct 20 French car parts maker Valeo reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, thanks to its expanding activities in emerging markets, and confirmed its financial goals for the year.

Quarterly sales, which reached 2.662 billion euros ($3.65 billion), were up 12 percent on a like-for-like basis, Valeo said in a statement.

The parts maker still expects its operating margin to slightly rise in 2011 from 6.4 percent of sales in 2010.

Valeo said global automotive production remained robust in all regions in the third quarter. For the first nine months of the year, world auto industry output rose 4 percent from the year-ago period, Valeo said. ($1 = 0.730 Euros)