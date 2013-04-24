UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 24 French auto parts maker Valeo reported flat revenues for the first quarter as growth in Asia and the U.S. balanced out Europe's car woes.
Valeo confirmed its 2013 outlook for above-market sales growth in its main regions and a flat operating margin, assuming an upturn in the European market in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources