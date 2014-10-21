PARIS Oct 21 French auto parts maker Valeo said third-quarter sales rose 10 percent as demand for its fuel-saving technologies outpaced vehicle production growth.

Revenue rose to 3.069 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in July-September from 2.792 billion a year earlier, Valeo said in a statement on Tuesday, reiterating full-year goals including an operating margin above 7 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)