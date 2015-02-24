(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

PARIS Feb 24 French auto parts maker Valeo on Tuesday pledged a further increase in full-year profitability after it exceeded 2014 earnings targets on strong demand for emissions-cutting technologies.

Paris-based Valeo said it aimed to deliver a 2015 operating margin above the 7.2 percent recorded last year, when the company had targeted a margin "above 7 percent".

Net income rose 20 percent in the second half to 300 million euros ($339 million), Valeo said in a statement, as revenue advanced 12 percent to 6.38 billion euros.

The company also raised its proposed dividend by 29 percent to 2.20 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Leigh Thomas)