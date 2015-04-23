PARIS, April 23 French car parts maker Valeo confirmed its full-year goals on Thursday as it posted a 15 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 3.581 billion euros ($3.87 billion).

Valeo confirmed its goal for "growth higher than the market in the main production regions" and a slight year-on-year increase in its operating margin. ($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)