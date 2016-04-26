PARIS, April 26 Valeo's sales rose 9 percent in the first quarter, the French auto parts maker said on Tuesday, lifted by demand for pricier content such as display screens, parking assistance and radar systems.

Revenue rose to 3.92 billion euros ($4.43 billion) in January-March from 3.58 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based company said, reiterating full-year goals including sales growth exceeding vehicle production in all regions. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Susan Thomas)