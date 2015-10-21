(Adds details, quotes, background)

PARIS Oct 21 French car parts maker Valeo cut its outlook for this year's automotive production growth on Wednesday, as higher growth in Europe was not seen enough to offset lower projections for the Chinese market.

Valeo said global automotive production would grow by 1 to 2 percent in 2015, down from a previous scenario of growth of 2-3 percent this year, but confirmed it still expected to outperform the market in the main production regions.

Valeo sharply cut its automotive production forecast for China, which it now expects to grow by only 0 to 2 percent this year, from a previous projection of between 4 and 5 percent.

China has halved sales tax on small cars to revive growth in the world's biggest automobile market, a move likely to provide a limited boost to carmakers.

Valeo said it expected automotive production to rise by 7 percent in Europe excluding Russia this year, however, more than the 4 to 5 percent growth it expected earlier.

Valeo also confirmed its goal for a slight increase in its operating margin in the second half of the year from the level seen in the first half of the year.

The maker of fuel-saving stop-and-start engine technologies and automated parking systems reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 3.449 billion euros ($3.91 billion).

In a conference call with analysts, Valeo's chief executive, Jacques Aschenbroich also said the group had not seen any impact on its sales from the Volkswagen diesel scandal so far.

"We have put in place a weekly rolling forecast and we see absolutely no negative evolution," he said.

German customers account for 30 percent of Valeo's sales, the CEO said, declining to give a breakdown for Volkswagen.

Aschenbroich said it was too early to evaluate the impact of tighter diesel emissions regulation over the long term, however.

($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix and William Hardy)