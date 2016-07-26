UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PARIS, July 26 French auto parts maker Valeo recorded a 23 percent rise in first-half profit, the company said on Tuesday, as its intuitive driving and fuel-saving technology outpaced broader automotive industry growth in key markets.
* Net income rises to 422 million euros ($463 million) on an 11 percent increase in revenue to 8.13 billion. Order intake up 20 percent to 12.8 billion euros.
* Operating profit up 20 percent to 647 million euros, lifting operating margin to 8 percent from 7.4 percent.
* Results beat analysts' expectations of 409 million euros in net income, 615 million in operating income, based on the median of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll.
* Comfort and driving assistance posted biggest divisional sales increase of 16 percent. Powertrain and visibility systems including LED lighting delivered largest profitability gains.
* Valeo expressed confidence in meeting 2016 goals "despite the uncertainties that may affect the European automotive market following the recent Brexit decision by the United Kingdom".
* Reiterated 2016 goals include strong sales growth outperforming main markets, with a slight increase in operating margin, despite higher research and development spending. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Adrian Croft and David Evans)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources