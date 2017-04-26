PARIS, April 26 Valeo's quarterly
sales rose 22 percent to outpace global vehicle production in
all regions, the French auto parts maker said on Wednesday,
reiterating upbeat 2017 goals on strong demand for its
fuel-saving and automated driving technology.
Revenue rose to 4.77 billion euros ($5.19 billion) in
January-March from 3.92 billion a year earlier, the company said
in a statement.
The quarterly performance demonstrates "the high growth
potential of each of our four business groups", Chief Executive
Jacques Aschenbroich said in a statement.
Under Aschenbroich, Valeo has positioned itself to benefit
from a crackdown on carbon dioxide and other emissions through a
push into electrification and other fuel-saving engine
technology. It has also become a major supplier of autonomous
driving systems in partnership with Israel's Mobileye.
Thermal systems sales rose 15 percent on a like-for-like
basis, while the powertrain division gained 11 percent.
Visibility systems, which include LED lighting, recorded a
14 percent sales increase. Comfort and driving assistance rose
10 percent.
The Paris-based company reiterated its full-year goal for
sales growth at least five percentage points above global
automotive production, seen expanding between 1.5 percent and 2
percent. The company has pledged a slight increase in operating
margin.
Valeo is also expanding in Asia, most recently with its
purchase of Japanese lighting specialist Ichikoh.
Europe's share of the company's business with vehicle
manufacturers fell below 50 percent in the first quarter thanks
in part to that acquisition, Valeo said. The share of sales to
Asian customers rose 6 percentage points to almost one-third.
($1 = 0.9194 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by GV De Clercq)