PARIS, July 26 French car parts maker Valeo
said first-half operating profit rose 7.2 percent as
it expanded in Asia and shrugged off a declining auto market in
Europe.
Earnings reached 370 million euros ($455.1 million), or 6.2
percent of sales, Valeo said in a statement on Thursday. The
group had record order intake of 8 billion euros in the period,
with sales up 12.5 percent to 6 billion.
Based on estimated growth of 5-6 percent in global
automotive production this year and a decline of 6-7 percent in
Europe, as well as stable raw material prices, Valeo confirmed
full-year profit would match last year's level of 704 million
euros.
"Thanks to our strategy of focusing the group's activities
on developing technologies that reduce CO2 emissions and on
expanding our business in high-growth markets in Asia and
emerging countries, Valeo is well equipped to pursue its
profitable growth," Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
