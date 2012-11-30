PARIS Nov 30 French car parts equipment maker Valeo said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Access Mechanisms business to Japan's U-Shin for an enterprise value of 223 million euros ($289.42 million).

The business is expected to generate 580 million euros in sales in 2012. It operates 12 plants and has 4,500 employees, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)