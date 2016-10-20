PARIS Oct 20 Valeo has raised its full-year profitability target after recording a 16 percent gain in third-quarter sales, the French auto parts maker said on Thursday.

* Revenue rose to 3.99 billion euros ($4.36 billion) from 3.45 billion euros a year earlier.

* Sales to vehicle manufacturers in China rose 39 percent, outpacing 23 percent growth in vehicle production in that market.

* Comfort and driving assistance division led sales gain, up 24 percent to 1.66 billion euros.

* Valeo raised targeted 2016 operating margin to 8 percent from previous pledge to improve on last year's 7.7 percent. ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)