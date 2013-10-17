* Currency effects wiped about 150 mln euros off sales

* Sales to U.S. manufacturers led gains

* Valeo sticks by full-year goals (Adds CEO comment, details, background)

PARIS, Oct 17 French auto parts maker Valeo said revenue rose a modest 2.2 percent in the third quarter as a weaker Brazilian real and Japanese yen reduced the value of overseas sales.

Revenue increased to 2.91 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 2.84 billion in the year-earlier quarter, the Paris-based company said in an emailed statement.

"These results reflect the gradual entry into production of the higher order intake recorded by the group over the last three years," Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said in the statement.

Valeo, whose products range from LED headlights to hands-free parking systems, said it remained on track to meet full-year goals, outpacing market growth in its main production regions and improving on last year's 6.2 percent operating margin.

Quarterly sales increased despite declines in the real, yen and U.S. dollar that together wiped about 150 million euros off revenue, Valeo said.

A continuing auto demand recovery in North America, where vehicle production rose 5 percent, helped Valeo record a 16 percent jump in regional sales to vehicle manufacturers as it added more supply contracts to premium brands.

Sales to manufacturers advanced 1.7 percent to 1.18 billion euros in Europe, Valeo's biggest region, and rose 1.5 percent in Asia, the company said. ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Evans)