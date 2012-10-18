UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 18 French auto parts maker Valeo said third-quarter sales rose 7 percent to 2.84 billion euros ($3.72 billion) as its expansion in Asia and emerging markets more than offset slumping European demand.
The company reiterated its 2012 target for operating profit at similar levels to last year's. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources