UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 17 French auto parts maker Valeo said revenue rose a modest 2.2 percent in the third quarter as a weaker Brazilian real and Japanese yen reduced the value of overseas sales.
Revenue increased to 2.91 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 2.84 billion in the year-earlier quarter, the Paris-based company said in an emailed statement.
Valeo said it remained on track to meet full-year goals, outpacing market growth in its main production regions and increasing its operating profit margin. ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources