UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 16 French auto parts maker Valeo is open to acquisitions to bolster its presence in growth areas, Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said on Monday.
The company's main focus remains on building up its existing businesses, Aschenbroich told an investor meeting.
"But we are open to bring new growth levels or reinforce our main successful product lines if we find acquisitions that bring us technology, (new) growth levels and worldwide leadership."
Aschenbroich was speaking at an investor day in London that was broadcast on the company's website. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.