FRANKFURT, Sept 11 French auto parts maker Valeo is sticking to its full-year targets, including a slight rise in its operating margin, Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said on Wednesday.

The CEO also predicted a very gradual pickup in the European auto market from next year.

Valeo is raising prices in South America to counter the negative impact of exchange rates, Aschenbroich added at the Frankfurt car show.

Valeo said in July that it expected to improve on the 6.2 percent operating margin recorded last year.