PARIS, June 5 French auto parts maker Valeo will be added to the CAC 40 index while pipe and tube maker Vallourec will be removed, the Expert Indices Committee of Euronext, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, said on Thursday.

Vallourec will enter the CAC Next 20 index. The decisions will take effect from Monday June 23. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Jason Neely)