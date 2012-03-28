March 28 Vale Overseas Ltd on Wednesday added $1.25 billion in a reopening of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

The issue is guaranteed by Vale SA.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VALE OVERSEAS AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 01/11/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.345 FIRST PAY 07/11/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.205 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A