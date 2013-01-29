REFILE- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
NEW YORK Jan 29 Independent oil refiner Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday it idled three of its 10 ethanol production facilities during the final three months of 2012 due to high corn prices and high ethanol inventories.
The company also said it replaced all imported light sweet crude oil used at its Gulf Coast and Memphis, Tennessee, refineries with cheaper North American crude oil during the quarter.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.