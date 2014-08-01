Aug 1 Valero Energy Corp is buying corn
ahead of the expected startup within the next month of the
company's 110-million-gallon a year ethanol plant in Mount
Vernon, Indiana, U.S. cash grains sources said on Friday.
The plant is the largest corn-based ethanol plant not
currently operating in the U.S. and will add capacity to an
industry that produced a record amount of the biofuel earlier
this summer.
"They are starting to take corn already and hope to be
grinding by early September," a cash grain trader in southern
Indiana said.
Valero spokesman Bill Day declined to comment on exact
timing for the plant's restart. "We expect to have the Mount
Vernon plant in operation and making ethanol sometime this
quarter, but I don't have a specific date," he said in an email.
The quarter ends on Sept. 30.
The company, the largest U.S. independent oil refiner which
bought the ethanol plant earlier this year from privately held
Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc, nearly doubled its
profits from ethanol production in second-quarter earnings that
matched Wall Street expectations.
The facility in southern Indiana, located along the lower
Ohio River, has been shut down for about two years and will
compete to buy corn with a nearby ethanol plant operated by
Abengoa Bioenergy Corp.
Ethanol makers that reduced operations amid high corn prices
last year were now running near-capacity as the lowest grain
prices since 2010 resulted in big profit margins.
Valero has 10 other ethanol facilities - another plant in
Indiana as well as plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio,
South Dakota and Wisconsin. Valero is the No. 3 U.S. ethanol
producer, behind Archer Daniels Midland Co and POET LLC.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bernard Orr)