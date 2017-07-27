FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refiner Valero's quarterly profit slumps 32.7 pct
July 27, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in a day

Refiner Valero's quarterly profit slumps 32.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a 32.7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as costs increased.

Net income attributable to Valero shareholders fell to $548 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $814 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

However, the San Antonio, Texas-based company's operating revenue rose to $22.25 billion from $19.58 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

