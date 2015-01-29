Jan 29 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp
reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly income, hurt by a
narrower spread between Brent and WTI crude and a drop in
operating profit at its ethanol business.
San Antonio-based Valero said net income from continuing
operations attributable to stockholders fell to $1.22 billion,
or $2.22 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.29
billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.
Valero also said it was targeting an estimated $1 billion of
drop-down transactions to Valero Energy Partners LP in
2015.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)