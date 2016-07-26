TABLE-OPEC oil output falls 1.07 million bpd in January -Reuters survey

Jan 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in January and December, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. The survey indicates output from all 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 1.07 million barrels per day in January compared to December, led by Saudi Arabia. OPEC started reducing its output by about 1.20 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision since 2008 t