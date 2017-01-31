Iraq VP accuses Qatar of having tried to split his country
CAIRO, June 17 Qatar promoted a plan to split Iraq along sectarian lines, Iraqi Vice President Iyad Allawi said on Saturday, voicing support for the isolation of Doha by some Arab states.
Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a higher quarterly profit as lower corn and stronger ethanol prices boosted the company's ethanol unit results.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $367 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $298 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose to $20.71 billion from $18.78 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
