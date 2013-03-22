CHICAGO, March 22 Valero Energy Corp
said it has resumed production at an ethanol plant in Linden,
Indiana, the last of several plants that the company idled in
2012 due to poor margins.
The company began the process of restarting the plant on
Thursday, Valero spokesman Bill Day said in an e-mail.
"Improved margins have allowed the plant to be operated
profitably, which led to the restart," Day said. All employees
at the Linden facility kept their jobs during the shutdown, he
added.
Spot corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
settled Friday at $7.26-1/4 per bushel, down 14 percent from an
all-time high of $8.43-3/4 that was set last August amid the
worst U.S. drought in half a century.
Corn is the primary feedstock for U.S. ethanol makers, and
the setback in price has helped curb their costs.
Operations resumed at a Valero facility in Bloomingburg,
Ohio, in early March and a plant in Albion, Nebraska, was
restarted last month. With the restart of the Linden, Indiana,
plant, all 10 of Valero's U.S. ethanol facilities are online.
Each of those three plants has an annual capacity of 110
million gallons of ethanol.