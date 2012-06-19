(Recasts, adds analyst quotes, details)
CHICAGO/KANSAS CITY, June 19 The U.S. ethanol
industry is hunkering down for another spell of deep losses,
with a second producer temporarily shutting a Nebraska plant on
Tuesday as diminishing corn supplies and lackluster gasoline
demand crush profit margins.
Valero Energy Corp is idling its 110 million gallons
(500 million liters) a year plant in Albion, Nebraska, but
expects it to resume operations before the autumn corn harvest,
when prices should start to ease and supplies become more
plentiful, spokesman Bill Day said.
"We started this morning with an organized shutdown because
of poor margins in the ethanol industry," Day said. None of
Valero's other 10 ethanol facilities were likely to idle, he
added. "Corn prices have gone up and ethanol margins have gone
down. Corn basis levels are high."
The shutdown, which comes after Nedak Ethanol LLC said last
week it would temporarily shutter its 44-million-gallon-per-year
ethanol plant in Atkinson, Nebraska, signals the latest twist in
the volatile ups and downs of the decade-old industry, which
must now survive without the aid of subsidies.
While soaring oil prices and tamer corn prices boosted
profits late last year, conditions have reversed in recent
months. Corn prices are surging as dry weather threatens next
year's corn harvest, while cash basis prices surge as immediate
stockpiles shrink toward a 16-year low; oil has tumbled as the
European crisis threatens to sap demand globally.
"The environment pretty much through the first part of the
year has not been that favorable for ethanol," said Jim Stark, a
spokesman for Green Plains Renewable Energy, the fourth largest
U.S. ethanol producer with 740 million gallons a year.
Green Plains has slowed one plant in Iowa and one in
Minnesota by about 30 percent because of the margin situation.
BLEND WALL
The woes are worsened by what amounts to a de-facto limit on
ethanol production at 10 percent of U.S. gasoline supply.
Although regulators have approved blending as much as 15
percent ethanol into the gasoline supply, retailers have refused
to sell a higher blend because they fear lawsuits if car engines
fail. Automakers have yet to confirm their warranties cover it.
With gasoline demand down 5 percent this year, ethanol
makers are having to cut back - putting them in an increasingly
difficult bind, since separate U.S. regulations require them to
keep producing more and more renewable fuel every year.
Total capacity is 14.7 billion gallons while total
production is about 14 billion gallons, compared to the 15
billion gallons as dictated by the Renewable Fuel Standard,
according to Renewable Fuels Association spokesman Matt Hartwig.
"Ethanol has been commoditized, as they say, and with that
comes the challenges posed by gyrations in the market," he says.
"That's why many plants have invested in more efficient
technologies and new product streams, like corn oil."
More than half of U.S. ethanol plants have invested in
technology to extract corn oil from the residual grains and
solubles left over from the fuel refinery process, said Geoff
Cooper, vice president of research and analysis at the RFA. The
corn oil is then largely sold to biodiesel producers, adding
roughly 5 cents to the margin at the ethanol plant.
Still, the market dynamics "pure pain" for industry players,
said Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt. He said the best case
scenario has producers eating losses of 10-15 cents a gallon,
though losses could be closer to 30-35 cents a gallon.
The idling ethanol plants so far are too limited to provide
much relief to corn prices.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures for July delivery
climbed to the highest level in about a month on Tuesday, rising
1.6 percent to $6.09 per bushel, as hot and dry weather stressed
the developing crop.
Basis bids, or the amount above or below benchmark CBOT
futures prices that dealers bid to buy corn from farmers, are
trading at or near record levels due to the tight grain stocks.
In 2008, energy and grain prices came crashing down from
record levels as the global economy fell into recession. That
led to the eventual bankruptcy of ethanol purveyor VeraSun
Energy Corporation. Valero won seven of the VerSun's ethanol
facilities at auction -- including the plant in Albion,
Nebraska.
