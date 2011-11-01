* Q3 EPS of $2.11 tops Wall St consensus of $1.94

* Revenues up 60 pct to $33.7 bln

* Says margins sliding from second, third quarters

* Shares down more than 3 pct in premarket trading

(Adds details, analysts' forecast, share price)

Nov 1 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported sharply higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, beating Wall Street forecasts as its earnings benefited from fatter profit margins and increased output of diesel and jet fuel.

But the company, which has been both a buyer of refinery assets and the subject of takeover speculation, said refining margins sequentially have slipped from levels seen in the second and third quarters.

Profit in the quarter was $1.2 billion, or $2.11 per share, versus $303 million, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts had forecast earnings of $1.94 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues rose 60 percent to $33.7 billion.

Profit margins at its refineries rose by $5.11 per barrel, and the company's output volumes climbed by 389,000 barrels per day as it bought new plants.

Valero spent about $1.6 billion to acquire businesses in the UK and Ireland, including the purchase of the Pembroke refinery from Chevron.

Last month, it finalized the purchase of the Meraux refinery in Louisiana from Murphy Oil Corp.

Valero has seen its stock price roiled by reports that both Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) were bidding for the U.S. refiner.

Reliance said on Monday it has no interest in buying Valero.

Shares of Valero fell more than 3 percent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Anna Driver, Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)