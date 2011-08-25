LONDON Aug 25 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp has opened a trading office in London's Canary Wharf following the completion of its acquisition of Chevron's Pembroke refinery on August 1 , a Valero spokesperson said.

About 240 employees and contractors are based at the Westferry Circus office in Canary Wharf, the majority of whom were transferred from Chevron. The operation is headed by Joe Gorder, Valero's president for Europe.

Valero, the largest independent refiner in the United States, paid Chevron $730 million to acquire the 210,000 barrels per day Pembroke refinery in Wales, as well as marketing and logistics assets throughout the UK and Ireland.

A fatal explosion occurred at Pembroke back in June when it was still under Chevron ownership . An investigation into the explosion is under way.

Bill Day, a spokesperson for Valero, said traders in the London office would be looking to identify the best arbitrages for shipping oil products such as gasoline and diesel. The main trading office will remain in San Antonio, Texas.

Day said the aim was to try to maximise the production of distillates at Pembroke as that is where demand is coming from. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)