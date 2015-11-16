BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Nov 16 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was not running on Monday after a fire broke out Sunday at Valero Energy Corp's 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.
The fire was stemmed from a hole in the FCCU's fractionator, the sources said.
The time needed to repair and return the unit to normal operations was unknown on Monday, according to the sources.
Valero declined to comment. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)
* Distinct Infrastructure says working with Royal Bank Of Canada, its existing senior lender, to consolidate all of its debt under one facility