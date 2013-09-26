HOUSTON, Sept 26 Valero Energy Corp aims to increase light crude oil processing capacity at several U.S. Gulf Coast refineries through 2018, the company said in an investor presentation.

Projects include new crude "topping units" at its 88,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery and its 200,000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery that will come online in 2015, the company said.

Valero said it also is evaluating low-cost projects to unlock light crude capacity at its 290,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, and 125,000 bpd Meraux, Louisiana, refineries.

The company also has plans to expand hydrocrackers at the Port Arthur, Meraux and 205,000 bpd St. Charles, Louisiana, refineries, the presentation said.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)