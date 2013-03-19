BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
March 19 The head of Valero Energy Corp said on Monday his company is not pursuing a sale of its two California refineries, putting an end to months of speculation over whether the refining major was seeking buyers for the two plants.
Valero's 132,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) San Francisco-area refinery in Benicia and 78,000 bpd Los-Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington had been rumored to be up for sale because of a 2006 California emissions law that could cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades.
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru