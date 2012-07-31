July 31 Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday there will be two maintenance turnarounds in the third and fourth quarters of 2012, at its Houston refinery and Pembroke refinery.

A gasoline making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) will undergo maintenance turnaround in September for eight weeks at the 88,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Houston.

A crude unit will undergo eight weeks of maintenance turnaround starting October at the Pembroke, Wales, refinery.

Valero said the turnaround will have a material impact on production, and is subject to change. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)