BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark CEO's FY16 total compensation was $15.7 mln
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
Oct 29 U.S. Gulf Coast refiner Valero Energy Corp's third-quarter net profit more than halved due to lower refining margins and higher costs to comply with U.S. renewable fuel regulations.
Net profit fell to $312 million, or 57 cents per share, from $674 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Operating income fell to $532 million from $1.3 billion.
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage: