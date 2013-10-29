Oct 29 U.S. Gulf Coast refiner Valero Energy Corp's third-quarter net profit more than halved due to lower refining margins and higher costs to comply with U.S. renewable fuel regulations.

Net profit fell to $312 million, or 57 cents per share, from $674 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Operating income fell to $532 million from $1.3 billion.