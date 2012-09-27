* Retail may fetch 8-10 times $450 mln EBITDA -sources
* Convenience chains, private equity interested -sources
* Unclear if U.S., Canada stores would be sold as a whole
By Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Valero Energy Corp is
selling its retail business through an auction that could fetch
more than $3.5 billion and has lured the interest of private
equity firms and convenience-store operators, people familiar
with the matter said.
The retail business, which operates gas stations and
convenience stores and consists of nearly 1,000 U.S. stores and
some 775 units in Canada, has around $450 million in annual
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) and could sell for 8-10 times EBITDA, the people said.
The U.S. refining company said in July it would split off
its gas station and convenience stores, and cited a tax-free
spinoff to shareholders as one option.
Since then, a number of parties have expressed interest in
potentially acquiring the business, leading the company to
explore a sale, the people said.
Valero, which is being advised by Credit Suisse Group
on the retail split, has sent financial information
about the unit to interested parties and is expected to receive
initial offers in October, according to two of the people.
The people asked not to be named because the sale process is
not public. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
"We have said we are looking for a tax-efficient method to
unlock the value that is in our retail business," Valero
spokesman Bill Day said on Thursday. He declined to comment on
the sale process.
BROAD INTEREST
A diverse group of strategic buyers that have footprints in
convenient stores, grocery stores and real estate, as well as
major private equity firms, are expected to participate in the
process, according to the people familiar with the matter.
Large convenience-store chains such as 7-Eleven, Casey's
General Stores Inc and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
would likely have some interest, the people said.
Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital LP are also among
the buyout firms that are taking an initial look, one of the
people said.
Earlier this year, Carlyle agreed to invest in Sunoco Inc's
Philadelphia refinery, giving it a strategic vantage
point on Valero's retail assets.
TPG and Carlyle declined to comment, while representatives
for Couche-Tard and Casey's General Stores did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for 7-Eleven said the company is "aware of
Valero's interest in selling its retail business", but declined
to comment further.
The auction is at a very early stage, and it remains unclear
if the U.S. and Canadian operations would be sold as a whole or
separately, the people said.
The retail split would allow Valero to focus on its core
refining business. It could also generate additional shareholder
value since retail businesses similar to Valero's trade at
higher valuations than refining companies.
Retail units are typically viewed as an outlet for fuels
produced at a company's refineries. Such stores allow refiners
to keep utilization rates up even when demand slows, a situation
that puts them at an advantage to competitors without stores.
Shares of Valero rose 1.7 percent at $31.44 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday.