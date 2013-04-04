BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
April 4 U.S. refining company Valero Energy Corp said on Thursday its board of directors approved the spinoff of its retail business, CST Brands Inc.
Valero said last summer that it would explore options for the gasoline and convenience stores it owns in the United States and Canada, including a spinoff that gives its shareholders ownership of the retail unit.
Shares of Valero rose 2.5 percent in post-market trading.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.