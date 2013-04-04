April 4 U.S. refining company Valero Energy Corp
said on Thursday its board of directors approved the
spinoff of its retail business, CST Brands Inc.
Energy companies have increasingly looked to split off
business units as a means of achieving a higher valuation for
them. For example both ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil
Corp spun off their refining businesses into separate
publicly traded companies.
Valero said last summer that it would explore options for
the gasoline and convenience stores it owns in the United States
and Canada, including a spinoff that gives its shareholders
ownership of the retail unit.
The distribution of 80 percent of outstanding CST shares to
Valero shareholders is expected to occur May 1 in a tax-free
transaction. Valero will own the other 20 percent of CST for six
months before considering divesting its interest, the San
Antonio company said.
Shares of Valero rose to $42.05 in post-market trading, up
from a New York Stock Exchange close of $41.44.