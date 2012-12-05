U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor-rigging lawsuit
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor.
(Corrects RIC for Berner Kantonalbank to from )
ZURICH Dec 5 Swiss regional bank Valiant said on Wednesday it is in talks with Berner Kantonalbank about a possible merger.
Valiant confirmed the talks in a brief statement after the Inside Paradeplatz financial news website reported that Valiant had offered itself for sale to Berner Kantonalbank for 124 francs per share or almost 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.16 billion).
Valiant said it would not comment further beyond confirming the talks about a possible merger. Its shares were up 5.6 percent at 99.70 francs at 1109 GMT. ($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Anthony Barker)
Feb 21 Wall Street is pushing back against a proposed rule to force U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc to hold more capital against investments in commodities, placing what some see as an overly restrictive limit on banks' ties to the sector.