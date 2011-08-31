(Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 1)

* H1 pretax profit $85.4 mln vs $23.1 mln last year

* H1 revenue more than doubles

* Says 2011 production outlook unchanged

Aug 31 British oil and gas company Valiant Petroleum's first-half profit rose nearly four times, bolstered by an increase in its production volumes and higher oil prices, and the company said it was on track to meet its production outlook for the year.

Production volumes for the first half were 1.5 million barrels (mmbbls), compared with 1.1 mmbbls last year and oil price was 35 percent higher than the year-ago period at $107 per barrel.

The explorer, whose 2011 production forecast remains unchanged at 7,500-8,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd), had an average net production of 8,225 bopd.

For the six months ended June 30, Valiant reported a pretax profit of $85.4 million, compared with $23.1 million in 2010.

Revenue more than doubled to $156.7 million.

Separately, the company announced it made a small gas discovery in an exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

Valiant shares closed at 485.3 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at nearly 200 million pounds.

(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)