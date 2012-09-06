* Sale among various options being considered
* Other options include farm-in agreements, asset sales
* Shares jump 10 pct after announcement
By Karen Rebelo
Sept 6 British oil and gas company Valiant
Petroleum Plc said it is considering selling itself, in
a surprise announcement that pushed its stock up 10 percent.
The company, which has had dismal exploration success this
year, said it was considering a range of strategic options that
also included farm-in agreements and asset sales.
Small oil and gas companies like Valiant have persisted with
operations in the North Sea in hope for big discoveries despite
declining production levels in the region, but the announcement
still came as a surprise.
"I don't think there was an expectation in the market, but
they were certainly very cheap, prior to this they were trading
significantly beneath our estimates of core NAV," Peel Hunt
analyst Werner Riding said.
Enquest Plc, a larger rival, was among potential
suitors, Riding said.
Shares in the North Sea-focused company jumped to 507.7
pence on the London Stock Exchange before easing back to 488.25
pence, a gain of 6 percent.
The company swung to a loss for the first half of the year,
on a $76.4 million exploration related write-off. Production
during the period fell about 42 percent. However, the company
has maintained it full year outlook of 7,000 to 8,500 barrels of
oil per day.
Valiant Petroleum, which has development and exploration
assets in the United Kingdom and Norway, has a market value of
187 million pounds ($298 million).
Morgan Stanley & Co to has been appointed to assist it with
the review of options.