* Genel owners to own half of enlarged group
* Vallares bosses rebut corporate governance concerns
* Uncertainty over payments for Genel's Iraqi oil
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, SEPT 7 Former BP boss Tony
Hayward has returned to the oil business with an agreement to
acquire Turkish explorer Genel Energy via a reverse takeover to
create a Kurdistan-focused group worth $4 billion.
Vallares , an investment vehicle set up by Hayward,
financier Nat Rothschild and banker Julian Metherell, is buying
Genel in a deal that exposes investors to political uncertainty
over internal Iraqi politics and corporate governance concerns.
The enlarged group -- which will likely be big enough to
enter the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip London-listed companies --
will be known as Genel Energy Plc and Genel's existing
shareholders will own half of it, Vallares said on Wednesday.
Kurdistan has enjoyed a surge of investment in the past year
as relations between its regional government and Iraq's national
government in Baghdad improved. That has seen the central
government lifting a bar on paying companies in Kurdistan for
oil exported from the region.
Mehmet Karamehmet, one of Turkey's richest men owns 56
percent of Genel, while chief executive Mehmet Sepil owns 29
percent.
On completion of the transaction, Hayward and Metherell will
be awarded stakes in the group, each worth around $21 million,
while Rothschild will receive a stake worth $210 million.
Hayward will be CEO and Metherell will be finance director.
The founders could be in for additional payouts if the new
venture is a success, due to their entitlement to additional
shares if the company's shares rise above a threshold of 25
percent in the four years.
Hayward's stake represents almost twice what he was paid for
his three years as CEO of BP, which he left after the company's
blown-out Macondo well caused the U.S.'s worst ever offshore oil
spill, and after he inflamed public opinion with a series of
comments, including saying he would like his "life back".
Separately on Wednesday, BP said it had found more oil at
its Mad Dog field in the Gulf of Mexico.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The use of reverse takeovers to give fast-track London Stock
Exchange listings to emerging market groups has been criticised
for posing corporate governance risks and devaluing the cache of
an LSE listing.
Rothschild previously employed the technique with another
vehicle, Vallar, which bought Indonesian coal assets to form
Bumi Plc .
The choice of Genel as a partner is especially
controversial.
Karamehmet is currently facing embezzlement charges in
Turkey related to loans made by collapsed lender Pamukbank.
Last year, he was sentenced to almost 12 years in jail
before an appeal court overturned the ruling and referred the
case back to a lower court.
Like other business tycoons, he has benefited from economic
recovery in Turkey under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK
party. But he is not among a new generation of businessmen, many
of them pious Muslims from Turkey's Anatolian heartland, who
have prospered from links to the AK.
One of the newspapers he owned but which he closed last year
due to poor circulation was seen as more sympathetic to
opposition nationalists than to the AK.
Sepil was given a record fine last year by Britain's
Financial Services Authority for insider dealing.
Two other executives were also fined in the case, which
involved trading in shares of Heritage Oil, a partner in one of
Genel's fields.
Vallares chairman Rodney Chase said the Turkish side had
since come up to speed on norms in the London market.
"The London governance framework has been embraced with
complete enthusiasm," he told reporters on a conference call.
While Iraq paid Genel and other operators in Kurdistan for
oil produced in the first quarter, there is no final agreement
on how oil revenues will be allocated and companies are still
awaiting payments for the second quarter.
Nonetheless, Hayward told reporters he looked forward to
expanding in the region. "We expect to participate as a major
player in any future consolidation in the region".
The deal will see Vallares issue new shares worth $2.1
billion at 1,000 pence apiece.
