ISTANBUL, Sept 8 As the 28 percent shareholder
in a company set to gatecrash London's FTSE 100 index, Turkish
tycoon Mehmet Emin Karamehmet will hope for better luck with his
new British partners than he's had with others of late.
The merger between Vallares Plc and Karamehmet's
exploration firm Genel Energy International to form Genel Energy
Plc will create a new independent oil firm valued at $4 billion.
Vallares is an investment vehicle set up by former BP Plc
boss Tony Hayward, financier Nat Rothschild and banker
Julian Metherell to acquire Genel, which will focus on
exploration in the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.
The money earned from the deal and the quality of the new
partners could help 67-year-old Karamehmet, one of Turkey's most
powerful businessmen, improve an image dogged by controversy.
"This deal will strengthen his hand and increase his
credibility," said an equity analyst at a foreign bank in
Istanbul. "He is building a strong relationship with this deal,
I think it's positive."
Karamehmet has a knack of picking great investment
opportunities, but the Cukurova Group chairman has had less luck
with partners recently.
He is embroiled in legal and boardroom struggles with his
Russian and Swedish partners in Turkcell , Turkey's
biggest cell network operator, that have blighted the share
performance.
Having founded Turkcell in 1994, he was forced to quit as
chairman last year, as partners Altimo, the telecom's arm of
Russia's Alfa Group, and TeliaSonera tried to limit
his influence.
He was forced to vacate the chairmanship after an Istanbul
court sentenced him to almost 12 years for loans made to
Cukurova by Pamukbank, the bank he had owned before it was taken
over by the government in 2002 following a financial crisis that
wreaked havoc in Turkey's then inadequately regulated banking
sector.
In June, an appeal court overturned the ruling and referred
the embezzlement case back to the lower court.
Karamehmet's Cukurova owns just 14 percent of Turkcell,
though the stake carries controlling rights because of a complex
management structure, and even after being ousted he was able to
install Colin Williams as chairman.
TeliaSonera, which has a 37 percent stake, made an
unsuccessful bid in April to remove the chairman for lack of
independence, and last month the divided shareholders voted
against paying a 2010 dividend, and the 2010 balance sheet and
profit/loss statements have yet to be approved.
While Turkcell is appealing in a British court against a
recent ruling in a Caribbean court, that gave Altimo an
increased stake in the company. Turkcell expects the case to run
for another year to 18 months.
Karamehmet's daughter Gulsun is on the Turkcell board and
has been nominated as a non-executive director at Genel.
The disintegration earlier this year of a joint-venture with
a Turkish partner, Mehmet Kazanci, to takeover energy utilities
was another setback for Karamehmet.
Their MMEKA partnership last year won tenders, with bids
totalling more than $8 billion, for power networks supplying
electricity in Istanbul and Izmir, and a gas distribution
network in Ankara.
Due to problems between the partners, MMEKA earlier this
year failed to raise funds to make necessary payments, and the
awards were cancelled for Istanbul and Ankara, while the
competition board nixed the Izmir deal.
MODESTY BREEDS MYSTIQUE
Despite all these energy-sapping problems with partners,
Karamehmet's businesses have continued to grow.
For all the controversies he is admired for his magnificent
recovery from the ravages of the financial crisis a decade ago,
when aside from losing Pamukbank, he was also forced to sell
Yapi Kredi Bank to rival Koc Group.
The Turkish edition of Forbes magazine ranked him as the
country's richest man, with an estimated worth of $4 billion, up
from $2.9 billion in 2009.
"There is a perception in the market that if Karamehmet is
entering a business it will make money," remarked an equity
analyst at a foreign bank in Istanbul. "He knows what he's
doing."
As Karamehmet's Cukurova Group and most of its affiliates
are unlisted it is difficult to gauge the extent of his wealth.
The mystique around his "Midas touch" is reinforced by his
own lack of public profile, and disinterest in the jet-setting
lifestyles that many Turkish billionaires adopt.
"People who don't know might think he is a retired
bureaucrat not one of Turkey's richest men," a journalist who
works for one of the newspapers owned by Karamehmet's Cukurova
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"For a long time even his employees did not see a photo of
him."
He drives himself to work in a compact Renault Megane and
lives in a modest two-story house in a gated community in a
smart part of the Besiktas neighbourhood rather than a mansion
on the Bosphorus that other members of the super rich call home.
Nor is he regarded as active on the political scene.
He does not belong to a new generation of Turkish
businessmen who have benefitted from ties to Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, though like most of the traditional
big business houses, Karamehmet's has benefitted from the boom
times brought by Erdogan's liberal economic policies.
The Cukurova group owns two newspapers, but they are both
regarded as middle-of-the-road, politically neutral. A third
paper which closed last year had towed a conservative line on
nationalist and religious issues, but it had a tiny circulation.
In most Turkish homes, Cukurova is known for controlling
Turkcell and bringing them entertainment and sports channels,
satellite television, and internet provider Superonline.
The 87-year-old Cukurova group is a family concern, and
Karamehmet represents the third generation.
With more than 152 affiliates, Cukurova has interests in
finance, construction, telecom, media, transport and energy, and
has foreign investments in the Middle East and several parts of
the former Soviet bloc.
Born on April 1, 1944, in Mersin on Turkey's Mediterranean
coast, Karamehmet was educated in Istanbul at Robert College, an
exclusive high school where lessons are taught in English. From
there he went to Britain's Dover College, which lists music
magnate Simon Cowell among its old boys.
