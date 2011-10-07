* Business climate still positive in energy markets
* Caution seen among distributors in non-energy markets
* Oil and gas market prospects remain favourable for 2012
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 7 Vallourec shares tumbled
as much as 10 percent on Friday after the maker of industrial
tubes cut its second-half earnings forecast, saying the
uncertain economic climate had made distributors in its
non-energy markets cautious.
The company said the business environment in its core energy
sector remained positive, however, and it kept its forecast for
an increase in sales and volumes in the second half versus the
first six months of the year.
Looking ahead to 2012, Vallourec said prospects for the oil
and gas markets remained favourable despite economic uncertainty
and said it would benefit from price increases implemented this
year. But 2012 will still be penalised by the ramp up of new
plants in Brazil and the United States, it said.
"Order flow in non-energy markets shows some signs of
deceleration but (there are) no signs in oil and gas," the
company said in slides made available at the group's investor
day in Brazil.
Vallourec shares were down 5.9 percent at 41.38 euros by
0710 GMT after earlier falling as much as 10 percent.
"This is another disappointment underpinning our short-term
negative scenario on the stock," one Paris-trader said, adding
that he expected analysts to cut their earnings estimates.
Vallourec manufactures seamless tubes for the oil, gas,
petrochemical, automotive and electricity sectors, and demand
for its products is heavily influenced by market conditions
driving those industries.
Total sales to the energy sector made 78 percent of its
global 2010 turnover of 4.49 billion euros ($6 billion).
"Expecting the fundamentals of the energy markets to remain
strongly supportive, we pursue our strategy of investing where
the growth is," Chairman Philippe Crouzet said in a statement.
Vallourec, which competes with Tenaris of Italy
and is seen as a barometer for investments in heavy industry,
just opened a new mill in Brazil and has been also investing in
plant capacities in the United States.
The impact on core profit from start-up costs tied to these
new projects is expected to decrease to 60-80 million euros next
year from 110 million this year, Vallourec said.
Vallourec has invested 1.2 billion euros in the construction
of a new plant in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, 44 percent of
which is owned by Japanese partner steel company Sumitomo Metal
.
Vallourec said on Friday that earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second half would
be at a similar level to the first.
In July, Vallourec predicted that EBITDA would be "slightly
above" the first-half level, while sales volumes were also set
to increase. It had said it would benefit from higher activity
and ongoing price increases to offset higher raw material costs.
Vallourec, whose shares have lost around 50 percent so far
this year, will report third-quarter sales on Nov. 9.
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
(Editing by James Regan and Helen Massy-Beresford)