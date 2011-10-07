* Business climate still positive in energy markets

* Caution seen among distributors in non-energy markets

* Oil and gas market prospects remain favourable for 2012

* Shares fall as much as 10 pct (Releads with share price tumble, adds trader comment, details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 7 Vallourec shares tumbled as much as 10 percent on Friday after the maker of industrial tubes cut its second-half earnings forecast, saying the uncertain economic climate had made distributors in its non-energy markets cautious.

The company said the business environment in its core energy sector remained positive, however, and it kept its forecast for an increase in sales and volumes in the second half versus the first six months of the year.

Looking ahead to 2012, Vallourec said prospects for the oil and gas markets remained favourable despite economic uncertainty and said it would benefit from price increases implemented this year. But 2012 will still be penalised by the ramp up of new plants in Brazil and the United States, it said.

"Order flow in non-energy markets shows some signs of deceleration but (there are) no signs in oil and gas," the company said in slides made available at the group's investor day in Brazil.

Vallourec shares were down 5.9 percent at 41.38 euros by 0710 GMT after earlier falling as much as 10 percent.

"This is another disappointment underpinning our short-term negative scenario on the stock," one Paris-trader said, adding that he expected analysts to cut their earnings estimates.

Vallourec manufactures seamless tubes for the oil, gas, petrochemical, automotive and electricity sectors, and demand for its products is heavily influenced by market conditions driving those industries.

Total sales to the energy sector made 78 percent of its global 2010 turnover of 4.49 billion euros ($6 billion).

"Expecting the fundamentals of the energy markets to remain strongly supportive, we pursue our strategy of investing where the growth is," Chairman Philippe Crouzet said in a statement.

Vallourec, which competes with Tenaris of Italy and is seen as a barometer for investments in heavy industry, just opened a new mill in Brazil and has been also investing in plant capacities in the United States.

The impact on core profit from start-up costs tied to these new projects is expected to decrease to 60-80 million euros next year from 110 million this year, Vallourec said.

Vallourec has invested 1.2 billion euros in the construction of a new plant in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, 44 percent of which is owned by Japanese partner steel company Sumitomo Metal .

Vallourec said on Friday that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second half would be at a similar level to the first.

In July, Vallourec predicted that EBITDA would be "slightly above" the first-half level, while sales volumes were also set to increase. It had said it would benefit from higher activity and ongoing price increases to offset higher raw material costs.

Vallourec, whose shares have lost around 50 percent so far this year, will report third-quarter sales on Nov. 9. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Editing by James Regan and Helen Massy-Beresford)