* Current economic situation not comparable to 2009
* Could consider job cuts in Europe if economy worsens
PARIS Oct 14 The chief executive of steel tube
maker Vallourec said the current economic climate,
while uncertain, was not comparable to 2009 when the company's
production halved.
But Vallourec could start cutting jobs in Europe, where
costs are higher, if the economy slows down, Philippe Crouzet
told reporters at a press conference on Friday.
More than half the drop two years ago was down to a
correction in stock levels because some oil and gas customers
had two years' worth of inventories, he said.
"We are not in the same situation," Crouzet said.
Vallourec manufactures seamless tubes for the oil, gas,
petrochemical, automotive and electricity sectors, and demand
for its products is heavily influenced by market conditions
driving those industries.
Total sales to the energy sector made up 78 percent of its
global 2010 turnover of 4.49 billion euros ($6.15 billion).
Its shares tumbled last week after the company trimmed its
second-half earnings forecast, saying the uncertain economic
climate had made customers outside its core energy markets more
cautious.
The stock was up 4.8 percent at 48.81 euros by 1319 GMT on
Friday, among the top performers on the French blue-chip CAC 40
index .
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Benjamin
Mallet; Editing by James Regan)