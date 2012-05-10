PARIS May 10 Vallourec, the French
maker of seamless steel tubes, on Wednesday cut its sales
outlook for 2012 as demand from markets outside the oil and gas
sector remained weak and as new sites in Brazil and US took more
time to become operational.
The company, a barometer for investment in heavy industry,
said it expects sales to grow 5 percent, compared with a
previous forecast of 10 percent, while EBITDA margin for the
year is expected close to 15 percent.
Net profit in the three months to March 31 slid 65 percent
to 29 million euros ($37.58 million), while earnings before
taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined to 152 million.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
